Big downtown Wichita redevelopment project hits critical point
One of downtown Wichita's largest redevelopment projects is about to take a critical step forward Tuesday, with generous city help. The Wichita City Council will consider a development agreement for the nearly 200,000-square-foot former Finney State Office Building on William Street between Market and Broadway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|5 hr
|Ur a psycho
|16
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC