Armed robber in orange ski mask holds up Walgreens

Police are looking for an armed man who donned an orange ski mask to hold up an east Wichita Walgreens early Friday morning. Four Walgreens clerks were inside of the store, 5505 E. Harry, working when the man walked in at about 1:45 a.m., pointed a black handgun at them and rifled through the cash register, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.