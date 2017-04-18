Armed robber in orange ski mask holds...

Armed robber in orange ski mask holds up Walgreens

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Police are looking for an armed man who donned an orange ski mask to hold up an east Wichita Walgreens early Friday morning. Four Walgreens clerks were inside of the store, 5505 E. Harry, working when the man walked in at about 1:45 a.m., pointed a black handgun at them and rifled through the cash register, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) 6 hr moe 49
Judge Seth Rundle 8 hr Concerned citizen 1
Bryan Wooten Wed mean 9
Clint Rada Apr 14 Amanda 1
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 28
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Apr 14 Crashdummy 180
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Apr 12 SirPrize 5
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,633 • Total comments across all topics: 280,467,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC