Armed robber in orange ski mask holds up Walgreens
Police are looking for an armed man who donned an orange ski mask to hold up an east Wichita Walgreens early Friday morning. Four Walgreens clerks were inside of the store, 5505 E. Harry, working when the man walked in at about 1:45 a.m., pointed a black handgun at them and rifled through the cash register, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|8 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Wed
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Apr 12
|SirPrize
|5
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC