Analyst: Rising gas prices may soon stabilize
The gas price hikes of the past two months are slowing and likely will soon stabilize, according an analyst with GasBuddy.com. Average retail gasoline prices in the Wichita area rose 4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.25 per gallon on Monday, according to the website.
