An art gallery in an alley? Ita s coming to downtown Wichita
By mid-May, sculptures will be installed in an alley north of Naftzger Park and next to 86 Cold Press, creating what the Wichita Downtown Development Corporation is calling Gallery Alley. Alex Pemberton, director of special projects with the development corporation , said the project will help connect Old Town with the arena.
