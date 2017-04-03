America's entry into the Great War commemorated in KC
The World War I Museum and Memorial hosted the national WWI centennial observance Thursday morning in Kansas City. Foreign dignitaries from 27 countries joined elected officials and regular Americans from 26 states under an azure sky with no rain to hear words and songs from another era.
