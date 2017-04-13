After the GOP's weak showing in Wichita, Democrat Paul Davis gearing up to seek nearby House seat
Popular Vote Loser Donald Trump just released his first budget,and it is filled with debilitating cuts to social services and... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... After losing the 2014 governor's race to GOP incumbent Sam Brownback by a heartbreaking 50-46 margin , ex-Kansas House Democratic Leader Paul Davis sounded interested in running to replace the termed-out governor in 2018. However, after 2nd District GOP Rep. Lynn Jenkins announced that she would not seek re-election to her conservative Topeka-area seat, Davis began talking about running to succeed her instead.
