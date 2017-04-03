After election, pastors hope to continue tradition of prayer with new congressman
A group of Wichita pastors made a habit of praying with and encouraging CIA Director Mike Pompeo when he was a congressman for south-central Kansas. Now, some of those same pastors hope to carry on the tradition with the person elected to fill Pompeo's seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
