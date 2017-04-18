a Shopkins Livea will hit Wichita in November
Shopkins are tiny plastic figurines in the shape of grocery store items that kids, mostly girls in the 12 and under set, like to collect and trade. A theatrical production based on the toy brand will be staged at the Orpheum Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 24. The production features the characters, including Jessicake, Bubbleisha and Peppa-Mint preparing for Shopville's annual Funtastic Food and Fashion Fair.
