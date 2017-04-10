A sacred shrine discovered, rooted in Wichita mythology
Sculptors from the Wichita Nation carved the images hundreds of years ago. There are small holes with basins just below them, and from the basins, curved miniature channels, some shaped like stairsteps moving down the sloping face of the stone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Sat
|clb
|8
|Clint Rada
|Fri
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Fri
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Fri
|Crashdummy
|180
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Apr 12
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 12
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC