Woman accused of shooting man in car was trying to leave him, affidavit says

A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in a car last month told Wichita police detectives he was physically abusing and threatening her leading up to the killing. Crystal K. Rotramel and Richard J. Hamm Jr. had been dating for about six months and living together when he was shot once in the head Feb. 5 while in a car on the eastbound Kellogg on-ramp at Meridian shortly before noon Feb. 5. According to an affidavit written by one of the detectives, Rotramel said Hamm accused her of cheating on him "so she told him she was done with the relationship and was going back to her husband."

