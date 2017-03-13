Woman accused of killing mother, kidnapping newborn in court
The woman accused of killing a Wichita mother last fall and abducting her newborn daughter to claim as her own is in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, where a Sedgwick County judge will decide whether there's cause to bind her over for trial on criminal charges. Yesenia Sesmas, 34, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional murder in the Nov. 17 shooting death of 27-year-old Laura Abarca, the kidnapping of Abarca's then 6-day-old daughter, Sofia, and aggravated interference with parental custody.
