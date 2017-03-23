Woman, 21, gets May sentencing date for mana s killing last fall
A woman charged in connection with the killing of a 50-year-old man last fall pleaded guilty to amended counts of second-degree reckless murder and attempted aggravated robbery before the start of her scheduled jury trial this week. In exchange for a reduction in the severity of charges, Ashley Evans agreed to testify against four others accused in the Sept.
