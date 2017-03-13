Wichita weather: Some early fog on St. Patricka s Day before highs reach 70s
Highs should reach the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the north, gusting to near 20 mph at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|Mar 13
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|Mar 12
|Solarman
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC