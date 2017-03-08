Wichita weather: Put the shorts and T-shirts away for a few days
Temperatures in the Wichita area will sag to more seasonal norms for a few days, starting with low 50s on Friday. Skies will be sunny and the winds will be out of the north and northeast, blowing steadily in the teens and gusting above 20 mph at times.
