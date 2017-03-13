Wichita weather: Mild Saturday, hot and windy Sunday
Highs will peak in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday, with mid- to upper 80s expected on Sunday. Southerly winds will be in the low teens on Saturday but intensify to the 20s on Sunday, forecasters say.
