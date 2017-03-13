Wichita secondary schools to get new math curriculum
A new math curriculum for Wichita middle school and high school students will focus more closely on Common Core-aligned standards and link with what students are learning in elementary school, district officials said. The Wichita school board on Monday approved a seven-year, $4 million deal with Carnegie Learning for its core secondary math curriculum.
