Wichita protesters send message to southeast Asia
About 75 people gathered in a church parking lot Saturday afternoon had a message to send, and they didn't let howling winds or thousands of miles separating them from their intended audience deter them. Those gathered said the government hasn't respected human rights, and they want justice imposed on the Chinese company Formosa Steel Corp., which has been linked to a toxic spill into the South China Sea last year that killed tons of fish and devastated the local economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Feb 27
|Zipper King
|1
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Feb 27
|concerned cousin
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC