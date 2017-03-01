Wichita mother shoots at police, surrenders
A Wichita mother fired a shot at police on Friday, and barricaded herself in her home with her three children for several hours. The standoff occurred starting about 7:43 p.m. Friday, in the 1400 block of East Arnold, said police officer Paul Cruz.
