Wichita marijuana proponents to try again to reform pot penalties
Wichita residents will likely get another chance at a ballot initiative to lower the penalty for small-time possession of marijuana. A new petition drive is being organized by the same people who won a 2015 citywide vote to relax marijuana penalties for violations prosecuted by the city.
