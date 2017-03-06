Wichita man jailed in fatal shooting of teenager

A Wichita man has been booked on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager after a shooting Friday night . Fabian Juan Griffin, 42, was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Saturday on suspicion of felony "unintentional but reckless" second-degree murder, according to jail records and a Wichita Police Department spokeswoman.

