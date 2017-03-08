Wichita man guilty of murder in toddl...

Wichita man guilty of murder in toddler's death

The Sedgwick County Attorney's Office said 22-year-old Michael Cornilius Ross was found guilty Tuesday in 17-month-old Gracie Harris' death. Harris died after Ross beat her.

