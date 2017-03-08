Wichita man guilty of murder in toddler's death
The Sedgwick County Attorney's Office said 22-year-old Michael Cornilius Ross was found guilty Tuesday in 17-month-old Gracie Harris' death. Harris died after Ross beat her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|4 hr
|Zipper King
|3
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|9 hr
|Myname
|2
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC