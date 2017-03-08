Wichita man dies in Chase County crash
A Wichita man was pronounced dead after a crash Sunday in Chase County, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Bernardo Campos, 35, died after the 2006 Suzuki Forenza he was driving veered left of the center line while traveling westbound on U.S. 50 near Clements, the Highway Patrols said, and struck a semi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|5 hr
|Paula
|5
|Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 9
|clb
|6
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Mar 8
|Zipper King
|3
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mar 6
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Mar 5
|klondike89
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC