Wichita man dies in Chase County crash

A Wichita man was pronounced dead after a crash Sunday in Chase County, according to a crash report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. Bernardo Campos, 35, died after the 2006 Suzuki Forenza he was driving veered left of the center line while traveling westbound on U.S. 50 near Clements, the Highway Patrols said, and struck a semi.

