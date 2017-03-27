Wichita K-9 Rooster to be remembered at today's service
A memorial service for Rooster, a Wichita Police Department canine killed in the line of duty, will be from 1 to 2 p.m. today at Century II Exhibition Hall. Rooster, a Belgian Malinois, was shot in his neck and shoulder after being ordered to stop 25-year-old Kevin C. Perry from going back inside a home at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 2320 E. MacArthur in Wichita, at about 8:30 p.m. March 18. Rooster served with the Wichita Police Department for five years.
