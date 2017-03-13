Wichita first responders honor office...

Wichita first responders honor officer injured in line of duty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police, firefighters and emergency personnel honor Officer Brian Arterburn as he leaves Wichita to further his recovery. Arterburn had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7. Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) 10 hr Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted 22 hr Paula 5
News Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm... Sun Solarman 1
Bryan Wooten Mar 9 clb 6
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Mar 8 Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,459 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC