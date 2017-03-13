Wichita first responders honor officer injured in line of duty
Wichita police, firefighters and emergency personnel honor Officer Brian Arterburn as he leaves Wichita to further his recovery. Arterburn had been receiving treatment in Wichita for injuries to his brain, chest and abdomen sustained after he was run over by a suspect fleeing in a stolen SUV on Feb. 7. Unconscious for several days after he was hit, Arterburn has undergone multiple surgeries.
