Wichita businesswomana s art to be auctioned for charity
This acrylic painting, "Improv," by Jo Zakas is among the artwork to be sold by silent auction on April 18. This photo of the Eiffel Tower taken by Jo Zakas is among the artwork to be sold on April 18. The money from the sale will benefit Zakas' foundation, which helps at-risk children and struggling adults that often are overlooked by other agencies. Zakas, Clifton Square founder and entrepreneur, died in August after surgery to remove an aneurysm from her aorta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
