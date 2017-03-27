Wichita artista s College Hill paintings are back, with a twist
Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita. Longtime College Hill painter Rebecca Hoyer is opening a new exhibition at Reuben Saunders Gallery this Final Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|18 hr
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC