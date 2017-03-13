Wichita area gets first solar power p...

Wichita area gets first solar power plant

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

KEPCo, which provides power to rural electrical coops in Kansas, has built a 1 megawatt solar power plant northeast of Andover. Savage wildfires this week in Clark and Comanche counties killed thousands of cattle and left hundreds of newborn calves orphaned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 15 hr Bryan Wooten is a... 7
mks (Jan '11) 20 hr USS LIBERTY 101
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Mon Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Mon Paula 5
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Mar 8 Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,581 • Total comments across all topics: 279,562,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC