Wichita area gets first solar power plant
KEPCo, which provides power to rural electrical coops in Kansas, has built a 1 megawatt solar power plant northeast of Andover. Savage wildfires this week in Clark and Comanche counties killed thousands of cattle and left hundreds of newborn calves orphaned.
