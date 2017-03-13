Wichita area gains its first solar power plant
The first utility-scale solar energy farm in the Wichita area - and second-largest in the state - was dedicated Tuesday. The Prairie Sky Solar Farm sits on eight acres of former farm ground northeast of Andover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
