Wichita and Teamsters agree on airport police and fire contract
Police and firefighters will get raises of about 3 percent a year under a contract approved Tuesday between the Wichita City Council and the Teamsters Union. The new labor pact will give the employees a 2.5 percent raise immediately and an additional half-percent cost of living increase June 3, according to city documents.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mon
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Sun
|klondike89
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Feb 27
|Zipper King
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
