Wichita a prom-posala touches hearts around globe
Two Wichita students, who both attend Chisholm Life Skills Center, are going to prom together. Hannah Ziegler and Devin Self, students at Chisholm Life Skills Center, will be dates for the prom on April 7. A video capturing Devin's invitation to Hannah has gone viral on the internet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|5 hr
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC