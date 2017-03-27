Why some Wichita-area jobs arena t being filled, despite 14,000 jobless
It's a seeming paradox: Wichita-area employers are leaving hundreds of jobs unfilled, yet more than 14,000 people are unemployed. For jobs that require few skills and minimal education, there are hundreds of applicants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|9 hr
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC