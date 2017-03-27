Who knew Wichita was such a talent pipeline to Broadway?
Looking for things to do? Matt Riedl is your go-to guy for entertainment, art and culture news in Wichita. Two members of the summer ensemble for Music Theatre Wichita's 2014 production of "Catch Me If You Can" are currently in Broadway productions.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 27
|caring hearts
|1
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
