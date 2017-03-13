Welcome spring with free DQ ice cream
There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there is certainly a chance for free ice cream, and it's happening on Monday, the first day of spring According to the Associated Press, all Dairy Queen stores are offering free small vanilla soft-serve cones on Monday. The restaurants will also be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
