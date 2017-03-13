Welcome spring with free DQ ice cream

Welcome spring with free DQ ice cream

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but there is certainly a chance for free ice cream, and it's happening on Monday, the first day of spring According to the Associated Press, all Dairy Queen stores are offering free small vanilla soft-serve cones on Monday. The restaurants will also be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wichita State sucks 36 min Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... 5 hr spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
mks (Jan '11) Mar 14 USS LIBERTY 101
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Mar 13 Annonimus 179
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Mar 13 Paula 5
News Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm... Mar 12 Solarman 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC