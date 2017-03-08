Weather affects some flights at Wichi...

Weather affects some flights at Wichita Eisenhower airport

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Several flights to and from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport have been canceled or delayed due to winter storms in the Midwest and northeast. According to the airport's website , three scheduled arrivals from Chicago on Monday were canceled while a flight from New Hampshire was delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted 5 hr Paula 5
News Kansas electric cooperative puts new solar farm... 15 hr Solarman 1
Bryan Wooten Mar 9 clb 6
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Mar 8 Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC