Two men walk out of a bar, both are shot

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said two 59-year-old men were shot during an attempted robbery Monday at about 11:15 p.m. outside a bar in the 1200 block of East MacArthur Road, near Hydraulic. Two men, one with a gun, approached the two men and demanded money.

