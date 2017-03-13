Two men walk out of a bar, both are shot
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said two 59-year-old men were shot during an attempted robbery Monday at about 11:15 p.m. outside a bar in the 1200 block of East MacArthur Road, near Hydraulic. Two men, one with a gun, approached the two men and demanded money.
