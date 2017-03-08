Twister City Harley-Davidson replaces Alefs Harley-Davidson
Robyn Wells is expanding her Uniquities in Old Town, which she says thrives on a lot of one-of-a-kind items she finds at markets nationally. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle Brandy Zogleman of Event Elements discusses the company's move into the former Cowie Electric building just west of Intrust Bank Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empty Arms andBrokenhearted
|4 hr
|Paula
|1
|missing child Christian Goodrich
|Mon
|Kelly
|3
|Drugs in central ks
|Sun
|klondike89
|1
|Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per...
|Feb 27
|Zipper King
|1
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 24
|Old Republican
|80
|Danger pls help
|Feb 20
|Angles watchingover
|2
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC