Toilet plunger campaign leads to safety makeover of Wichita bike lane
Bike lanes at First and Washington are now sporting vertical barriers after Yellowbrick Street Team prompted the project using toilet plungers. One Saturday in February, members of the Yellowbrick Street Team wrapped toilet plungers with reflective tape and fastened them to the street near the intersection of First and Washington.
