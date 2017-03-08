Toilet plunger campaign leads to safe...

Toilet plunger campaign leads to safety makeover of Wichita bike lane

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Bike lanes at First and Washington are now sporting vertical barriers after Yellowbrick Street Team prompted the project using toilet plungers. One Saturday in February, members of the Yellowbrick Street Team wrapped toilet plungers with reflective tape and fastened them to the street near the intersection of First and Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Thu clb 6
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted Thu Paula 3
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... Wed Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,453,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC