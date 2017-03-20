Toddler hospitalized after being left in car 2 hours during church
A Garden City toddler is receiving treatment in a Wichita hospital after his parents left him in a car during Sunday church services. The boy, 2, was discovered alone and unresponsive in the family's vehicle after church and Sunday school services ended, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department posted on the agency's Facebook page.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
