Toddler hospitalized after being left in car 2 hours during church

A Garden City toddler is receiving treatment in a Wichita hospital after his parents left him in a car during Sunday church services. The boy, 2, was discovered alone and unresponsive in the family's vehicle after church and Sunday school services ended, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department posted on the agency's Facebook page.

