Toby Keith video presses for wildfire relief donations
Relief efforts on behalf of Kansas and Oklahoma property owners affected by recent wildfires are getting a lift from country music star and Oklahoma native Toby Keith. The Wichita Eagle reports Keith has partnered with the Ashland Community Foundation in southern Kansas' Clark County to record a 50-second public service video asking for a "helping hand" through donations.
