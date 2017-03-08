Temperatures plunge nearly 30 degrees...

Temperatures plunge nearly 30 degrees in Wichita on Friday

13 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Temperatures took a dive over much of the northern and eastern half of the United States on Friday - and few places felt the plunge more sharply than Wichita. WeatherNation logged a drop of 28 degrees from Thursday's high to Friday's high in Wichita.

Wichita, KS

