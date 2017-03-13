Suicidal man, police dog shot in confrontation at mobile home park
A man was shot after a confrontation with police at a south Wichita mobile home park Saturday night, authorities said. The man was shot in the chest just before 8:30 p.m. at the Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park at 2320 E. MacArthur, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said.
