Stealing cars and shooting at a house land Wichita man in prison
A 20-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for a string of crimes last year, officials said. Carter Branham was sentenced Wednesday to 31 months in prison by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Stephen Ternes, according to a statement released by the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
