South Wichita convenience store robbed at gunpoint
An employee at the Jump Start Convenience store in the 1500 block of East Pawnee reported that two men entered the store at around 11:30 p.m Thursday. "Both suspects grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and left the store running," Wichita police Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Thu
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
|mks (Jan '11)
|Mar 14
|USS LIBERTY
|101
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Mar 13
|Annonimus
|179
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC