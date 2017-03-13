South Hutchinson wrong-way driver arr...

South Hutchinson wrong-way driver arrested on drug charges

9 hrs ago

A woman pulled over for driving on the wrong side of Main Street in South Hutchinson at about 4 a.m. Wednesday admitted to having marijuana in her vehicle but denied drinking, saying she was just taking the beer bottle in her lap home to put in her refrigerator.

