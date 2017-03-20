Skechers shoe store to open in west Wichita
A new store is going to open where Pier 1 Imports used to be at 4500 W. Kellogg, but it's not a home decor store. It's Skechers , a California-based chain of casual and athletic shoes that's second only to Nike in athletic shoe sales.
