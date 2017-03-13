Sisters share love of animals at west Wichita vet clinic
"Homey" sums up Herndon Veterinary Clinic, and not just because it's located in a converted house on Wichita's west side. Its new owners are two sisters, veterinarians April Horn and Monica Moore, who strive to treat clients' pets as they would their own.
