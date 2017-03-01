Sinful rolls, lumpia among the themes of new Wichita food trucks

LumpiaPalooza: This food truck by local restaurant Parsnipity Cafe , which opened in September in the Epic Center, 301 N. Main, will focus on owner Cynthia Wilson's specialty: lumpia. The cafe recently won an online bid for a truck from Arkansas and Wilson says she could have the truck on the road by May. Lumpia, a type of spring roll made by stuffing wrappers with filling then deep frying - is a Filipino specialty.

