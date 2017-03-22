Schools plan adds $75 million; Wichita would see gain as well

The latest school finance plan from Kansas lawmakers would boost state funding by more than $75 million next year and increase aid to Wichita Public Schools. The amount is far short of the roughly $500 million to $800 million in new spending some had predicted would be needed for the state to comply with a Kansas Supreme Court order to put an adequate funding system in place by June 30. Wichita, the state's largest district, would gain about $8.5 million in general state aid under the plan, according to projections the Kansas State Department of Education released Wednesday.

