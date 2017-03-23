Saturday crash in east Wichita claims life of driver

A man died Saturday after the minivan he was driving crashed into a another vehicle and then a sign in east Wichita, according to a release from Wichita police. At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 61-year-old man was driving a gold Dodge Caravan westbound on Central near the intersection of Central and Edgemoor when the minivan struck a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 27-year-old man.

