Reno County veteran accused of faking blindness to collect benefits

An Army veteran from Reno County has been indicted on charges that he collected more than $60,000 in federal benefits by pretending to be blind, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. Billy J. Alumbaugh, 61, of Turon was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the government and one count of theft of government funds, the release said.

